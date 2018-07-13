Sisters duo has aspirations of playing in Olympics. They’re off to a good start

Molly Davis grew up watching beach volleyball stars Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May Treanor for Team USA.

It’s her dream to play in the Olympics one day.

Who knows, maybe she’ll get there one day. So, too, could her younger sister Bonnie.

The Arlington Grace Prep duo is doing what they can at this stage in their careers, including winning gold at the TAPPS sand volleyball state tournament on June 15.

It’s the school’s 21st state championship and Molly’s second title in as many summers.

Congratulations TAPPS Sand Volleyball Gold Bracket Champions - Arlington Grace Prep - Davis/Davis pic.twitter.com/i3wWnvxuxV — TAPPS (@TAPPSbiz) June 16, 2018

They even won the Association of Volleyball Professionals U16 national championship in 2017 along with Southlake Carroll senior Harper Hallgren.

“This is my first state title and winning it with my sister is so special,” Molly said. “It’s a memory that not only we’ll share together for the rest of our lives, but a memory our coach can share with future players. It’s also cool and unique for our school.





“We train at the same practices for beach, but this is our first major tournament together. It’s awesome going undefeated, but feels even more powerful when I am sharing the record with my little sister.”

Grace Prep won a state semifinal match against All Saints 21-11, 21-13 in Houston and then defeated New Braunfels Christian Academy 21-16, 21-11 in the state final.

It was Molly’s final high school beach volleyball game.

State champs w my lil sis.. no big deal pic.twitter.com/IOhFsNT7Uk — molls (@SmollsDavis) June 16, 2018

“I’m extremely grateful that we were able to pull out the win. I can’t wait to go to school in August and be able to announce our newest state title,” said Bonnie, a sophomore.

Molly, who’s committed to play beach volleyball at Pepperdine, had played indoor club for three years before making the move to sand. It was love at first sight.

“I do enjoy playing indoor for Grace Prep, but beach is my passion. It’s taken me coast to coast and has given me a college scholarship,” she said. “While chemistry with your partner is key to winning, if you can’t take care of your job, there’s no one else to bail you out. I think that’s what makes this sport so special.”

Grace Prep went 23-16 overall and 10-0 in district last fall. The Lions went to the second round of the TAPPS 4A playoffs.

It was the first time the sisters played together on court. Molly recorded 223 kills, 148 digs, 31 aces and 28 blocks. Bonnie added 135 kills, 89 digs, 17 blocks and 12 aces.

Molly received first team all-state while Bonnie was honorable mention.

“Ever since Molly started playing volleyball, I knew I wanted to be just liker her and play too,” Bonnie said.

Bonnie, who was voted district newcomer of the year, isn’t committed yet, but plans to the next few years. The sisters will have one more chance to play together starting next month.

“We have a great relationship on and off the court,” Bonnie said. “Being able to compete with my sister in the TAPPS beach tournament was truly an honor.”