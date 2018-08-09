Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts Class 5A Defensive MVPs in Dallas-Fort Worth

Division I
District 3-5A
Mykol Clark, LB, Crowley
Notable: 3-stars, first team all district
College: 7 offers
District 4-5A
Del’shun Neal, DE, Denton Ryan
2017 season: 57 tackles, 9 sacks
District 5-5A
Adam White, LB, Frisco Wakeland
College: 2 offers (Air Force, A&M Commerce)
District 6-5A
Jalen Catalon, DB, Mansfield Legacy
Notable: 297 tackles, 10 TFL, 10 PBU, 7 FF, 5 FR, 12 INTs the past two years
Notable: 5A Defensive MVP in three different categories in 2016.
College: 23 offers
District 7-5A
Dorian Morris, DB, Mesquite Poteet
College: 8 offers
Division II
District 4-5A
Treylon Caddell, LB, FW Southwest
2017 season: 113 tackles, 13 sacks
District 5-5A
Colt Ellison, DE, Aledo
Notable: 186 tackles, 34 TFL, 23.5 sacks, 9 PBU, 3 FF, 6 FR the past two years
College: TCU
District 6-5A
Derrion Clark, LB, Dallas South Oak Cliff
2017 season: 111 tackles, 19 sacks
College: Arizona
District 7-5A
Nate Maulsby, Denison
2017 season: 106 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks
District 8-5A
Melvin Martin, DL/LB, Corsicana
2017 season: 14 sacks
Comments