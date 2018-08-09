Mansfield Legacy elite prospect Jalen Catalon

High School Sports

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football predicts Class 5A Defensive MVPs in Dallas-Fort Worth

By Brian Gosset

August 09, 2018 01:00 PM

Division I

District 3-5A

Mykol Clark, LB, Crowley

Notable: 3-stars, first team all district

College: 7 offers

District 4-5A

Del’shun Neal, DE, Denton Ryan

2017 season: 57 tackles, 9 sacks

District 5-5A

Adam White, LB, Frisco Wakeland

College: 2 offers (Air Force, A&M Commerce)

District 6-5A

Jalen Catalon, DB, Mansfield Legacy

Notable: 297 tackles, 10 TFL, 10 PBU, 7 FF, 5 FR, 12 INTs the past two years

Notable: 5A Defensive MVP in three different categories in 2016.

College: 23 offers

Jalen Catalon
Mansfield Legacy’s Jalen Catalon (5) eludes Frisco Lone Star’s Jaylan Ford (45) during a Class 5A state quarterfinal playoff game at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas, Dec. 9, 2017.
Max Faulkner mfaulkner@star-telegram.com

District 7-5A

Dorian Morris, DB, Mesquite Poteet

College: 8 offers

Division II

District 4-5A

Treylon Caddell, LB, FW Southwest

2017 season: 113 tackles, 13 sacks

District 5-5A

Colt Ellison, DE, Aledo

Notable: 186 tackles, 34 TFL, 23.5 sacks, 9 PBU, 3 FF, 6 FR the past two years

College: TCU

Aledo junior defensive end Colt Ellison laid out Richland quarterback Drew Trent during the first half of the 5A Division II state quarterfinals. Trent was okay and returned in the second half.

District 6-5A

Derrion Clark, LB, Dallas South Oak Cliff

2017 season: 111 tackles, 19 sacks

College: Arizona

derrion clark.jpg
Dallas South Oak Cliff 3-star LB Derrion Clark
247Sports

District 7-5A

Nate Maulsby, Denison

2017 season: 106 tackles, 12 TFL, 3 sacks

District 8-5A

Melvin Martin, DL/LB, Corsicana

2017 season: 14 sacks

