UTA bolsters men’s basketball roster with addition of SEC transfer

Arlington Grace Prep alum Jordan Phillips has transferred to UT-Arlington after spending his first semester with Arkansas, UTA announced on Tuesday.

Due to NCAA rules, Phillips will sit out the remainder of the season and the early portion of 2019-20, but will be eligible to play as a redshirt freshman following the fall 2019 semester in mid-December.

ARLINGTON



We’re excited to welcome Jordan Phillips (@J25Phillips) back to DFW as the former Arkansas guard is officially a Mav️



Fort Worth Cedar Hill HS Grace Prep. AAU: Dallas Showtyme Elite ( & / gm).



The freshman is eligible following the fall semester. pic.twitter.com/hHPZGaketl — UTA Basketball (@UTA_MBB) January 31, 2019

Sign Up and Save Get six months of free digital access to the Star-Telegram

Phillips, who’s listed at 6-foot-7, averaged 25.2 points, 9.7 rebounds and 2.4 steals last year as Grace Prep reached the TAPPS 4A state title game, where he scored 34 points. He was named to the all-state team and Star-Telegram all-area team.

”We’re excited about Jordan’s overall talent, size and versatility,” head coach Chris Ogden said in a press release. “But more than that he just fits our program culture as a person and as a competitor.”

He was ranked as the No. 11 best prospect in the state and No. 37 shooting guard in the nation, per Rivals.com.

Phillips started his high school career at Cedar Hill and averaged 21 points and six rebounds per game as a junior, helping lead the Longhorns to a 29-5 record.

After signing with Arkansas, Phillips played in seven games where he totaled 10 points and was a perfect 4 of 4 from the free-throw line. He played against UTA in November, logging four minutes and scoring two points, going 2 of 2 from the free-throw line and grabbing a rebound.

The Mavericks are 12-12 and 8-3 in the Sun Belt Conference this season.