Meet PJ Haggerty, TCU basketball’s first commit for the 2022 class

TCU coach Jamie Dixon landed his first commit for the 2022 class on Monday. Courtesy of Big 12 Conference

The TCU men’s basketball team has its first commit for the 2022 class.

PJ Haggerty, a combo guard out of Crosby near Houston, announced his intentions to join the Horned Frogs on Monday. Haggerty is rated as a three-star prospect and a top 150 player in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

“When I went on my visit, it felt like home. That was a big thing to me,” Haggerty told the Star-Telegram shortly after making his commitment public. “When I talked to Coach [Jamie] Dixon, he said I’d have a chance to play. And Coach [Duane] Broussard has been recruiting me for two years, so loyalty is a big thing for me too.”

Other schools in the mix included Arizona, Arizona State, Auburn and DePaul.

“TCU was just the best fit for me,” Haggerty said.

Haggerty described himself more as a point guard than shooting guard but said his scoring ability separates him.

“I can score at all three levels,” he said.

Haggerty believes that will translate into TCU’s system. Dixon likes to give his guards freedom to make plays, something that appealed to Haggerty.

“He told me, as a guard, I had freedom as long as I do what I have to do,” Haggerty said. “I just have to play how I play.”

In other recruiting news, TCU hosted four-star prospect Jordan Walsh last weekend and made a favorable impression.

Walsh is ranked as the No. 55 overall prospect in the 2022 class, according to 247Sports.

⁦@OnlyJWalsh⁩ & Fam had an awesome OV ⁦@TCUBasketball⁩ campus. Big thanks to HC Dixon & Coach Benford for all of the hospitality & love! #GoFrogs️ pic.twitter.com/hHnWnkh2z4 — John E. Walsh (@johnewalsh1) June 12, 2021

Finally, the Frogs are still looking at different options on how to use their 13th scholarship for the upcoming season. Nothing appears to be imminent on that front.

TCU is taking a patient approach as it wants to see which players may be available following the NBA Draft process. Players who have declared for the draft have until July 7 to withdraw and return to college.

McNeilly update

For those wondering why TCU and Dixon haven’t formally announced the hiring of former Texas A&M assistant Jamie McNeilly … well, the paperwork hasn’t been finalized yet.

McNeilly is from Canada and the visa paperwork process is taking longer than expected. But McNeilly will join Dixon’s staff as the Star-Telegram reported in early May.

Soccer schedule

The TCU women’s soccer team announced its 2021 schedule on Monday with the season starting at Stephen F. Austin on Aug. 19. The Frogs will play their first home game against Texas A&M on Aug. 22.

TCU is coming off a season in which it won the Big 12 regular-season championship and reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA tournament.

The full schedule is available on the school’s athletics website, GoFrogs.com.