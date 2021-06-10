TCU baseball’s Brayden Taylor, Haylen Green receiving national recognition

TCU freshman Brayden Taylor hit 12 home runs as a true freshman in 2021. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

All TCU baseball news isn’t focused only on coach Jim Schlossnagle leaving for Texas A&M and the search for his replacement these days.

A couple of players earned some national recognition this week. Freshman third baseman Brayden Taylor was named a freshman All-American by Collegiate Baseball. And closer Haylen Green is one of 10 semifinalists up for the NCBWA stopper of the year award.

Taylor is coming off a standout freshman season, batting .324 with 12 home runs, 11 doubles and 53 RBIs. He had 15 stolen bases in 16 attempts. Taylor also had a .927 fielding percentage.

Despite TCU’s early exit in the NCAA tournament, Taylor shined with home runs in consecutive games during the Fort Worth Regional last weekend.

Green, meanwhile, was named first-team All-Big 12 and finished the season with 12 saves. He had a 3.33 ERA with 55 strikeouts to just five walks.

The stopper of the year will be announced on June 18.

TCU finished the season 41-19, winning the Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships. It’s the first time in program history to win both titles in the same season.

Big 12 accolades

The Big 12 released its list of nominees for the 2020-21 Big 12 sportsperson of the year honors.

Representing TCU is Emily Alvarado, a goalkeeper on the Big 12-winning soccer team, and Chengetayi (Du) Mapaya, the Big 12 champion in the triple jump from the men’s track and field team.

The sportsperson of the year awards began in 2000-01 to “recognize student-athletes who displayed an extraordinary degree of sportsmanship, community service and academic achievement.”

The winners will be announced June 17.