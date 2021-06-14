TCU has 3 ex-players in golf’s U.S. Open. What they’re saying going into Torrey Pines.

TCU men’s golf coach Bill Montigel doesn’t believe it’s ever happened. Neither do other longtime staffers within TCU’s athletic department.

This year’s U.S. Open will feature three former Horned Frogs, the most the school has ever had in a major championship field. Tom Hoge punched his ticket by advancing in a playoff at a final qualifying event in Columbus, Ohio, last week, while Paul Barjon and Hayden Springer both made it through a final qualifying event at Dallas Athletic Club on May 24.

Hoge, Barjon and Springer hope to play a practice round together this week ahead of the event that starts Thursday at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego.

“I’m really excited for all three and it’s huge for our program,” said Montigel, who has coached the program since 1987. “That’s the tournament guys on my team want to play in one day. To see guys who have played in this program make it there is great for us.

“I feel reasonably comfortable — which is about 99% sure — that this has never happened before. Maybe there’s something I’m missing, but I believe this is the first time we’ve had three guys in the same major.”

TCU has produced a number of professional golfers over the years and has seen as many as two players in the same major championship field before. It happened as recently as the 2016 U.S. Open with J.J. Henry and Hoge in the mix. Back in the day, Charles Coody and Don Massengale played in a number of major championships together.

But the school has never had as many as three on golf’s biggest stage. Now the hope is that all three make the cut. The 1976 PGA Championship is the last major tournament with multiple TCU players making the weekend with Coody and Massengale.

Hoge, 32, has the most major experience of the trio as he’ll be playing in his sixth major tournament, including his third U.S. Open. Barjon, 28, will be playing in his second major tournament after making his debut at the 2020 U.S. Open. And Springer, 24, will be making his major debut.

The Star-Telegram caught up with all three players going into the country’s championship.

Tom Hoge

TCU years: 2007-11

World Golf Ranking: 123

How he made it: The PGA Tour veteran made it through the 36-hole final qualifying at the Brookside Golf & Country Club and The Lakes Golf & Country Club last week in Columbus, Ohio.

Hoge had two memorable eagles, holing out from 115 yards and 90 yards during his opening round.

“Those are bonuses,” Hoge said. “You’re always trying to make birdies here and there, but making those put myself in great shape.”

Those eagles paid off as Hoge made a playoff with five others for the final four of 16 qualifying spots. Hoge advanced on the second playoff hole with a birdie.

“I’m just excited to have this opportunity again to play in a major,” said Hoge, who has made the cut at his last three major tournaments.

Tournament prospects: Hoge is the odds-on favorite to have the best week among the TCU golfers. He’s played at Torrey Pines multiple times, including out-shooting Tiger Woods when both were paired together during the final round of the Farmers Insurance Open in 2020.

“It’s a very demanding golf course,” Hoge said. “You’ve got to be driving it great and you’ve got to be playing great. It really separates the field. If you get in the rough, it becomes a brutally long golf course.”

Hoge is becoming more comfortable in these big-time events. He made the cut at this year’s PGA Championship as well as the cut at the 2020 PGA Championship and the 2019 U.S. Open.

“More than anything, these tournaments on tough golf courses just become a mental grind,” he said. “But you’ve got to have the belief to hang in there and play well.”

Hoge said it: “Torrey Pines is a great golf course. It’s long and demanding, but it’s right in front of you. You know what you have to do and you have to keep hitting good shots.”

Montigel said it: “What makes Tom really good is he’s just not afraid. He’s not afraid to go low. When it’s his week, he can really put some low numbers on the board.”

Paul Barjon

TCU years: 2012-16

World Golf Ranking: 212

How he made it: Barjon tied for eighth at the final qualifier at DAC as the top 10 players in the field made the U.S. Open.

Barjon recalled a couple shots key in him getting through — a chip-in on his first 18 and holing out from a greenside bunker on his second 18.

“Those might’ve been the difference between qualifying and playing a playoff or not even making it,” said Barjon, a Korn Ferry Tour player who has secured his PGA Tour card for next season.

Tournament prospects: Barjon is in the midst of a breakout season on the Korn Ferry Tour, winning the Huntsville Championship in early May. He’s made the cut in the last three KFT events he’s played, too, so is playing well and gained valuable experience by playing in last year’s U.S. Open.

Making the cut is a realistic goal for him after missing the cut at last year’s U.S. Open.

“It’s the toughest test in golf,” said Barjon, who is playing Torrey Pines for the first time this week. “They always make the course very difficult. It’s a different kind of tournament because most of the time it’s a birdie race for us. But this is a tournament where you’ve got to stay patient and avoid making mistakes.”

Barjon said it: “It’s awesome to be playing in a U.S. Open again. It’s not like I’ve played in dozens of them, so it’s really exciting to get to play again. I learned quite a bit last year and maybe I’ll perform a little better this year. I’m really pumped, especially at a course like Torrey Pines that hasn’t hosted a U.S. Open for quite a long time. It’s going to be fun.”

Montigel said it: “Paul is the best ball striker that I’ve had in my program. As far as teeing it up, he hits his driver straight and is just really good with his irons. That’s his game.”

Hayden Springer

TCU years: 2017-19

World Golf Ranking: 1,882

How he made it: Along with Barjon, Springer tied for eighth at the final qualifier at DAC as the top 10 players in the field made the U.S. Open.

Springer struggled out of the gates, but saved par on his opening two holes by draining lengthy putts. He then made a birdie before making another lengthy putt to save par on his fourth hole of the day.

“Getting through that with three pars and a birdie … that could’ve been a really bad start and played my way out of it right away,” Springer said. “But those putts kept me in it. I played pretty well the rest of the way.”

Tournament prospects: Springer, who won the 2019 Big 12 championship, is the stereotypical dark horse in this tournament. He’ll be among just a handful of players who qualified by making it through both the local and sectional qualifying events.

Just two golfers have won the U.S. Open by taking that route — Ken Venturi in 1964 and Orville Moody in 1969. Springer is going in with the mindset of winning, but making the cut would be a great feat for the up-and-coming pro.

Springer said it: “This is awesome. It’s so cool. I’m pumped. I’ve never played in a major, so I’m ready to get out there and test my game and soak it all in. This is where I want to be and I hope to be playing in every major after this. It’s what I’ve dreamed of, but also right where I want to be.”

Montigel said it: “Hayden is one of the best putters I’ve ever had in my program. He really makes a lot of putts. It’s not by accident or luck — he practices his putting all the time. I’ve never seen a guy make as many long putts as he does.”