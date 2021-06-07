Could Texas A&M baseball be the program that finally poaches TCU’s Jim Schlossnagle?

If Texas A&M offers the head baseball coaching job to Jim Schlossnagle, TCU officials are bracing for him to accept it, according to sources.

Schlossnagle has flirted with other jobs in the past such as Mississippi State — and likely would’ve headed there if offered the position — but has always returned to TCU. That may change this offseason.

Schlossnagle could not be reached for comment on Monday and had not been formally offered the job by A&M as of Monday afternoon. But he has been considered one of the top targets for A&M since it parted ways with longtime coach Rob Childress.

TCU is hopeful that Schlossnagle returns for an 18th season in 2022, but this decision goes beyond simply matching a high-dollar salary offer.

Schlossnagle said during the season that he didn’t have interest in any other job, but A&M’s pursuit is too hard to ignore at this point. For Schlossnagle, it would be an opportunity to coach in the SEC and at a school with a bigger alumni base and platform than TCU can provide.

For A&M, Schlossnagle would be a home run hire. The Aggies have made two appearances in the College World Series since 2010, while the Frogs have made five appearances under Schlossnagle.

TCU knocked A&M out of the super regionals during CWS trips in 2015 and 2016.

Schlossnagle, 50, has compiled a 734-346 record in 17 seasons at TCU, joining the school from UNLV in 2004. TCU finished this season with a 41-19 record, winning the Big 12 regular-season and tournament championships.

The Frogs were eliminated from the NCAA regionals on Sunday afternoon.

Schlossnagle has developed a number of MLB-drafted players in his time at TCU. Nick Lodolo was the seventh overall pick in the 2019 MLB Draft, the highest selection under Schlossnagle.

Current big leaguers from TCU who played under Schlossnagle include Jake Arrieta, a starting pitcher with the Chicago Cubs; Tyler Alexander, a reliever with the Detroit Tigers; and Matt Carpenter, an infielder with the St. Louis Cardinals.

A&M, meanwhile, is coming off a 29-27 season in which it went 9-21 in the SEC.