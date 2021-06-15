TCU’s Noah Daniels already generating some Senior Bowl buzz ... if he stays healthy

TCU’s Noah Daniels (21) is gaining some Senior Bowl buzz this offseason. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU cornerback Noah Daniels played in only four games before sustaining a season-ending injury last year, but he’s far from a forgotten man.

Daniels is already generating some offseason buzz. Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy posted on social media this week that Daniels has a chance to be one of the top cornerbacks in next year’s NFL Draft.

“One of biggest ‘ifs’ in 2022 draft cycle will be if TCU CB Noah Daniels can stay healthy,” Nagy wrote on his Twitter account. “If Daniels puts injuries behind him he’ll be one of top cover corners taken next April. Sticky reactive athlete excels in press-man and ran blazing 10.34 100m in HS. #TheDraftStartsInMobile.”

One of biggest “ifs” in 2022 draft cycle will be if TCU CB Noah Daniels can stay healthy. If Daniels puts injuries behind him he’ll be one of top cover corners taken next April. Sticky reactive athlete excels in press-man and ran blazing 10.34 100m in HS. #TheDraftStartsInMobile pic.twitter.com/uWKUta1CHY — Jim Nagy (@JimNagy_SB) June 14, 2021

Daniels replied to the post by saying “when,” not “if,” he stays healthy this season.

When I stay healthy * https://t.co/OIAwWMnulS — Noah Daniels ️ (@NoahDB21) June 14, 2021

Daniels, who also missed the entire 2019 season with an injury, sat out of TCU’s spring practices but is expected to be full-go when fall camp starts in August.

When healthy, Daniels has proven to be an impact player. The 6-foot, 194-pounder finished the 2020 season with 13 tackles, including one for loss, four pass breakups and one quarterback hit. He played in only four games, sustaining the season-ending injury in the Oklahoma game.

Despite his limited action last season, Daniels was regarded as one of the top players in the Big 12 early on. Pro Football Focus had Daniels ranked as the third-best player in the Big 12 going into the Oklahoma game, trailing only OU QB Spencer Rattler and Oklahoma State offensive tackle Teven Jenkins.

If Daniels returns to his old form, TCU could have one of the best cornerback tandems in the country. Daniels would start opposite junior Tre’Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, who was named a first-team All-American by PFF and a second-team All-American by the Associated Press last year.

As far as the Senior Bowl is concerned, Daniels is clearly on the radar for the prestigious event. Among other seniors who could receive consideration include defensive tackle Corey Bethley, safety La’Kendrick Van Zandt and wide receivers JD Spielman, Taye Barber and Derius Davis.

TCU has had at least one player invited to the Senior Bowl since 2015. Linebacker Garret Wallow was supposed to take part in the 2021 game, but had to withdraw after testing positive for COVID-19.

TCU football opens its season against Duquesne on Sept. 4 at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth. Kickoff has been set for 7 p.m.