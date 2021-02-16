Inclement weather pushes back start of College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field

The State Farm College Baseball Showdown at Globe Life Field will have a delayed start. The event will now start on Saturday instead of Friday. amccoy@star-telegram.com

The State Farm College Baseball Showdown scheduled to start Friday at Globe Life Field in Arlington has been delayed by a day.

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle confirmed on a conference call Tuesday that the showcase event will now start on Saturday instead of Friday because of inclement weather in the DFW area.

A formal announcement with all the changes is expected to be announced later today, but the expectation is that every day will simply be pushed back a day. The event features six of the top-10 teams in the country from the Big 12 (TCU, Texas, Texas Tech) and SEC (Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Arkansas).

Game times are scheduled for 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. TCU is scheduled to open its season against Ole Miss in the 3 p.m. slot; face Mississippi State in the 11 a.m. slot on Day 2; and close with a game against Arkansas in the 7 p.m. slot.

As far as TCU is concerned, Schlossnagle said the team has done its best to prepare amid the unfavorable conditions using the indoor facilities next to the baseball stadium as well as the football indoor practice field.

“We’re about the same as everybody,” Schlossnagle said. “We got a lot of good work in leading up to this weather coming in town and I think we’ll be in the same situation as everybody else in leading up to the season. The toughest part, the hardest part, the most important part is making sure the pitchers stay in routine and get the pitches thrown they need.

“We’ve made the best to this point with what we can do.”

TCU is expected to give right-hander Johnny Ray the opening day nod with left-handers Russell Smith and Austin Krob also in the weekend rotation.