Mother Nature forces TCU, Texas Tech to postpone basketball game in Lubbock

TCU’s basketball game against Texas Tech scheduled for Tuesday night has been postponed. Courtesy of Big 12

COVID-19 isn’t the only reason TCU men’s basketball has seen games postponed this season. Mother Nature joined the list on Tuesday.

The Big 12 rescheduled two games this week between TCU and Texas Tech on Monday, hoping to get both in. But TCU traveling to Texas Tech for a game Tuesday isn’t going to happen.

The Horned Frogs were not able to leave town today due to inclement weather. The Big 12 announced the postponement this afternoon. A makeup date hasn’t been announced.

As of now, though, a Thursday game between the schools in Fort Worth remains on. A tip-off time and TV partner has not been announced for that game yet. That game was originally scheduled for Jan. 20 game but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within TCU’s program.

The Horned Frogs are 11-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big 12. They are searching for their first victory over a ranked team this season after falling to 0-5 in those situations in a losing effort Saturday at Texas.

Tech is ranked No. 7 in the country and is 14-6 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12.

TCU and Tech split the season series last year with each program winning its home game.