Big 12 reschedules TCU-Texas Tech men’s basketball game

The Big 12 announced a makeup date for the TCU-Texas Tech men’s basketball game in Fort Worth. TCU Athletics

The Big 12 has rescheduled the TCU-Texas Tech men’s basketball game in Fort Worth for Feb. 15. A start time will be announced later.

The game had been originally scheduled for Jan. 20, but was postponed due to a COVID-19 outbreak within TCU’s program. Coach Jamie Dixon revealed he tested positive and the Frogs didn’t meet the Big 12’s threshold of six players. TCU also had to postpone Saturday’s game against Texas.

With TCU’s rescheduled date, it will now play three games in a five-day stretch: at Texas (Feb. 13); vs. Tech (Feb. 15); at Tech (Feb. 17).

The Big 12 remains hopeful to reschedule every game that has been postponed. TCU’s games at West Virginia and vs. Texas have yet to be rescheduled.

The TCU-Tech game on Feb. 15 will be broadcast on the Big 12’s streaming service through ESPN+.

The Frogs are 9-5 so far this season, including a 2-4 record in Big 12 play.

Big 12 baseball

The league released its conference baseball schedule on Friday. Here’s a look at the Frogs’ scheduled series:

March 26-28: Baylor at TCU

April 2-4 (series could be played on Thursday-Saturday): TCU at Oklahoma

April 9-11: TCU at Texas Tech

April 16-18: Oklahoma State at TCU

April 23-25: Kansas at TCU

April 30-May 2: TCU at West Virginia

May 7-9: Texas at TCU

May 20-22 (series played Thursday through Saturday): TCU at K-State