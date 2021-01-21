Big 12 pushes next week’s TCU at Kansas men’s basketball game back two days

The TCU men’s basketball team is now scheduled to face Kansas next Thursday, instead of Tuesday. Courtesy of Hall of Fame Classic

The Big 12 has made another change to its men’s basketball schedule.

The TCU at Kansas game scheduled for Tuesday will now be played next Thursday, the league announced. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Allen Fieldhouse with the game being broadcast on the league’s streaming service through ESPN+.

TCU is dealing with COVID-19 issues within its program after coach Jamie Dixon revealed he tested positive earlier this week. The Frogs’ games this week against Texas Tech and Texas have been postponed.

A source said the hope is that Dixon will be available and ready to return for the KU game. It all depends on his symptoms in the days leading into the game.

If Dixon is unavailable, it’s unclear who would fill that role on game day. Ryan Miller and Tony Benford both carry “assistant head coach” titles with Benford having previous head coaching experience. A source said contingency plans have not been discussed yet.

The Frogs are 9-5 overall and 2-4 in Big 12 play so far this season. They are riding a three-game losing streak and have had three straight games postponed. Rescheduled dates for games at West Virginia (Jan. 16), vs. Texas Tech (Jan. 20) and vs. Texas (Jan. 23) have not been announced.