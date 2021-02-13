TCU basketball falls short once again to a ranked team as Texas pulls away

Texas’ Kai Jones had seven points as the Longhorns’ defeated TCU 70-55 on Saturday in Austin. Courtesy of Big 12

TCU basketball has shown it can hang with ranked teams at times this season, but it can’t beat them.

No. 13 Texas proved that point once again, pulling away in the second half for a 70-55 victory over TCU on Saturday afternoon at the Frank Erwin Center in Austin.

The Frogs (11-8, 4-6 Big 12) are now 0-5 against ranked teams this season. Texas (13-5, 7-4 Big 12) has now won two straight following a three-game losing streak.