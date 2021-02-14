TCU, Texas Tech unlikely to play Monday. Schools looking at contingency plans.

TCU’s RJ Nembhard, center, scored 15 points in Saturday’s loss at Texas. The Frogs are scheduled to host host Texas Tech on Monday night, but that game will likely be postponed because of inclement weather, according to a source. Courtesy of Big 12

The Texas Tech-TCU men’s basketball game scheduled for Monday night in Fort Worth appears headed for a postponement.

A TCU source said it’s “unlikely” the game is played on Monday with the area experiencing inclement weather. An official decision had not been announced as of 4:30 p.m. Sunday.

Weather issues have made it difficult for Tech to travel to Fort Worth. The Red Raiders hoped to arrive in Fort Worth on Saturday, but those plans didn’t come to fruition. They were still in Lubbock as of Sunday afternoon.

University officials for both schools have been discussing contingency plans, a source said.

TCU and Tech are scheduled to play two games this week — in Fort Worth on Monday and in Lubbock on Wednesday. There’s a possibility that the plans now call for the games to be played in Lubbock on Tuesday and then in Fort Worth on Thursday.

A source described the situation as “crazy” given the inclement weather in and around Fort Worth.

At the end of the day, officials are optimistic both games are played this week. It just won’t likely happen as scheduled.

Monday’s game in Fort Worth was the makeup date for a Jan. 20 game in Fort Worth postponed due to COVID-19 issues within TCU’s program.

The Horned Frogs are 11-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big 12. They are searching for their first victory over a ranked team this season after falling to 0-5 in those situations in a losing effort Saturday at Texas.

Tech is ranked No. 7 in the country and is 14-6 overall and 6-5 in the Big 12.