Thursday’s basketball game between TCU and Texas Tech expected to be postponed

The TCU-Texas Tech men’s basketabll game scheduled for Thursday at Schollmaier Arena will likely be postponed because of inclement weather, a source said Tuesday. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

The TCU-Texas Tech men’s basketball game scheduled for Thursday night in Fort Worth is not expected to happen, a source said Tuesday night.

No official announcement has been made but the game is headed toward another postponement due to inclement weather within the region. TCU couldn’t travel to Lubbock for a game earlier this week, and Tech is not going to be able to get to Fort Worth.

The Big 12 is expected to formally announce the postponement at some point. The league has already postponed the Oklahoma State at Baylor game scheduled for Saturday in Waco.

Playing the game on Friday is not an option as TCU and Tech wouldn’t play back-to-back days with games scheduled on Saturday. TCU is hosting K-State, while Tech is at Kansas.

Thursday’s game was originally scheduled for Jan. 20, but was postponed due to COVID-19 issues within TCU’s program. The initial makeup date was Monday, but that had to be pushed back due to inclement weather in the region. TCU and Tech were hoping to play its home-and-home series this week.

Now it’s a question of if those games will be made up with three weeks to go until the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City. The Frogs have five games to reschedule in the regular season (home and away vs. Tech; at West Virginia; vs. Texas; and at Baylor).

The Big 12 has a built-in week at the end of the regular season and before the conference tournament to reschedule games, but that clearly isn’t enough time to play five games.

The Horned Frogs are 11-8 overall and 4-6 in the Big 12. They are searching for their first victory over a ranked team this season after Saturday’s 70-55 loss at No. 12 Texas (13-5, 7-4) dropped TCU to 0-5 in those situations.

TCU is scheduled to host Kansas State on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 4 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.