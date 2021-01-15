T.J. Storment is the latest TCU player to enter the NCAA transfer portal

TCU offensive tackle T.J. Storment blocks the lane leading to quarterback Max Duggan in a game against Louisiana Tech at Amon G. Carter Stadium in Fort Worth, Texas on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020. Special to the Star Telegram

TCU left tackle T.J. Storment has put his name in the NCAA transfer portal, a source said on Friday.

Storment, who only spent one season with the program as a graduate transfer out of Colorado State, started the final seven games at left tackle. The 6-foot-7, 325-pound Storment emerged as one of TCU’s top offensive lineman as the season progressed and earned second-team All-Big 12 honors from The Associated Press and was voted honorable mention All-Big 12 by the league’s coaches.

It’s unclear where Storment may land next season. It will be his fifth school as he takes advantage of the NCAA freezing eligibility in 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Storment started his college career at Old Dominion before transferring to Fullerton College and then Colorado State. He started all 12 games at left tackle for the Rams in 2019.

Storment’s departure from TCU isn’t too surprising after the school landed Memphis transfer Obinna Eze last week. Eze started 25 straight games at left tackle for the Tigers before joining TCU.

Eze is viewed as the favorite to take over as the starting left tackle going into the offseason.

Storment graduated with his master’s degree from TCU last semester. He had an interesting path to TCU, being a late flip as a graduate transfer after initially heading to Purdue.

Storment is TCU’s 13th player from the 2020 roster to enter the portal. Along with Storment, other players to enter the portal include: offensive linemen Kellton Hollins and Quazzel White; defensive backs Tony Wallace and Atanza Vongor; wide receivers John Stephens Jr., Dylan Thomas, Te’Vailance Hunt and Al’Dontre Davis; linebacker Ben Wilson; defensive lineman Brandon Bowen; and quarterbacks Stephon Brown and Eli Williams.