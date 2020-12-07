TCU receiver Derius Davis finally had the breakout game he’s been working for

TCU junior Derius Davis is known mostly for his return ability. He has two punt returns for scores already this season.

But Davis has been determined to become known for more than just his return ability. He spent the offseason working on becoming more of a threat in the passing game, and that work came to fruition against No. 19 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

Davis had a career day, hauling in six passes for 139 yards. The highlight was a 71-yard TD pass from Max Duggan in the fourth quarter, which proved to be the game-deciding score in TCU’s 29-22 victory.

Asked if this was the type of receiving game he’s been waiting for, Davis said: “Yes sir. You hit it on the nail. I put a lot of work in the offseason and I’m just happy that it’s finally paying off.”

Davis’ 139 yards receiving were the most by a Horned Frog since Jalen Reagor had 150 yards at West Virginia in 2018. Davis’ previous high was 85 yards against Kansas last season.

Davis has become a more consistent option in the passing game. He’s had at least one reception in every game he’s played this year, although he hasn’t put up huge numbers. Eight of his nine receptions going into the OSU game went for fewer than 10 yards.

But nobody questions Davis’ speed and he provides a vertical threat every play. He and Duggan finally connected for that 71-yard score. It was TCU’s longest pass play since the 2017 Alamo Bowl when Kenny Hill hit Reagor for a 93-yard score.

“On that play, they actually double-teamed me,” Davis said. “The play that we called, I just ran straight. I felt like Max was getting pressured, so I was about to come back toward the ball. But I saw him throw it, so I just turned around and ran as fast as I could and there was the ball and I scored the touchdown.”

Davis said he knew he had a touchdown once an OSU defender dove for his legs and missed.

“All I saw was green grass,” Davis said. “I felt the dude dive at my feet, so once I knew he dived at my feet and I didn’t go down, I knew it was a touchdown.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

It ended up being the game-winning touchdown.

For Davis, the reception avenged a dropped TD pass he had the previous week at Kansas. Of course, the touchdown against OSU was more pivotal in deciding the outcome of the game.

As Davis said, “All week I was like, ‘I’ve got to make up for it.’ I made up for it and I’m proud.”

Davis, along with freshman receiver Quentin Johnston, finished with 100-yard games.

Coach Gary Patterson liked the strides the passing game made, pointing to a fully healthy receiver corps being key. Johnston missed the previous game at Kansas. Davis was out of the West Virginia game.

“You guys were on me last week about not throwing the football, but you’ve got to have people on the outside to throw the football to,” Patterson said. “You can see what happens when you have fresh players and get guys back in the game. Derius Davis also made big plays.

“At the end of the day, to beat good people you have to be able to make a play. That’s what you have to do. For everybody that didn’t think we could throw the football, we’ll keep getting better at it. That’s one of the better defenses in the league and these guys did a great job.”

TCU (5-4, 5-4 Big 12) closes its regular season against Louisiana Tech on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.