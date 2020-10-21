TCU WR Derius Davis labeled a ‘bright spot’ early on. Will his role increase vs. OU?

One of the early-season bright spots for TCU has been junior wide receiver Derius Davis, as far as coach Gary Patterson is concerned.

Davis doesn’t have huge numbers but has caught a pass in each game. He’s also been a threat in the running game. Davis could see his role expand against Oklahoma on Saturday, too, depending on the status of senior JD Spielman.

If Spielman is out, Davis would take over as the primary punt returner and could see even more snaps offensively. Patterson is more than comfortable should that scenario unfold.

“No problem at all. He’s night and day difference from what he was a year ago as far as confidence and all the things he does,” Patterson said. “He’s definitely one of our bright spots on our football team this year. He’s been unbelievable.”

Davis has four catches for 44 yards and two rushes for 24 yards through three games. But he’s yet to really showcase his potential.

This is a guy who is arguably the fastest on the team. The Louisiana native won the state’s 200-meter dash in high school. He’s a home-run threat with the ball in his hands, evident by a 73-yard punt return for a touchdown against Southern in the 2018 opener and a 52-yard reception against Kansas last season.

“I feel like I can be that guy. I feel like I’m a playmaker,” Davis said. “Once I get the ball in my hands, I feel like I can take it the distance.”

Fellow Louisianian and TCU linebacker Garret Wallow agreed. Wallow compared Davis’ play-making ability to former returner (and another Louisiana native) KaVontae Turpin, who is the school’s all-time leading returner with six TDs (four punt, two kickoffs).

“When he does his job in a game, it’s unbelievable,” Wallow said. “He’s fast, he’s quick. He almost reminds me of a Turp.”

TCU should be looking for big plays early and often in the return and passing game against Oklahoma. The Sooners have the second-worst pass defense in the Big 12, allowing 301 yards per game.

K-State had two 70-plus yard passing plays in its victory over OU, and Iowa State connected on a 65-yard TD pass a week later.

Davis is among TCU’s weapons who can make those types of plays.

As far as the offense in general, Davis has been pleased with the early-season results but acknowledged there is room for improvement. The Frogs have had too many pre-snap penalties, which hinders their desire to go up-tempo.

“That up-tempo is what keeps our offense rolling, but with pre-snap penalties and holding calls and playing behind the sticks, that kind of slows us down,” Davis said. “As an offense, that’s what we like to do. That’s our plan — to play fast.”

TCU has done that to an extent this season, running more plays than its opponents in each game. The Frogs ran 84 offensive plays compared to Iowa State’s 51 in the opener. Against Texas, TCU ran 81 plays compared to Texas’ 60. Against K-State, TCU ran 75 plays compared to K-State’s 57.

With that being said, Patterson brushed off the notion that TCU’s offense went away from its up-tempo philosophy against K-State.

“I don’t think so. The game dictates all of that,” Patterson said. “To be honest with you, I didn’t notice that. … Sometimes you get into where you should try to shorten the game, but there hasn’t been any conversation about that.”

Regardless, the conversation has now shifted to Oklahoma and finding ways to make plays against the Sooners. Maybe it will be Davis’ turn for a breakout game.

Davis is certainly motivated to help TCU figure out a way to victory. After all, no player on TCU’s roster has enjoyed a victory over Oklahoma wearing a Frogs uniform.

As Davis said, “We’ve never beat them and I think it’s very important that we get back to protecting our house.”