Here’s how former TCU players fared in NFL’s Week 6: 49ers’ Verrett continues to shine

Jason Verrett is one of the feel-good stories in the NFL this season.

Verrett is among the bright spots for the San Francisco 49ers and turned in one of his best games against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Verrett had his first interception since 2016, and also broke up a pass on third down.

Simply seeing Verrett healthy and productive is a welcomed sight. The former first-round pick has battled a number of injuries throughout his career. He played in only four games in 2016, tearing his ACL. He played in one game in 2017, going down with a knee injury in the opener. He missed the 2018 season with a torn Achilles tendon, and then played in just one game in 2019 with an ankle injury.

He’s healthy now, though, and showcasing why he was worthy of a first-round pick in 2014. Here’s a look at how all the Horned Frogs fared:

Ben Banogu, DE, Indianapolis Colts: Banogu played nine defensive snaps in the Colts’ victory over the Bengals.

Ross Blacklock, DT, Houston Texans: Blacklock had his first tackle for loss in the Texans’ loss to the Titans. He finished by playing 24 of 75 defensive snaps.

L.J. Collier, DE, Seattle Seahawks: Bye.

Andy Dalton, QB, Dallas Cowboys: Dalton had a forgettable starting debut for Dallas as the Cowboys fell to the Cardinals on Monday night. Dalton finished 34 of 54 passing for 266 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions.

Jeff Gladney, CB, Minnesota Vikings: Gladney started once again in the Vikings’ loss to the Falcons. He finished with eight tackles and one forced fumble, playing 79 of 80 defensive snaps.

Jerry Hughes, DE, Buffalo Bills: Hughes had three tackles in the Bills’ loss to the Chiefs on Monday.

Joe Noteboom, OL, Los Angeles Rams: Injured reserve.

Matt Pryor, OG/OT, Philadelphia Eagles: Placed on reserve/ COVID-19 list.

Jalen Reagor, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Injured reserve.

Austin Schlottmann, OG/C, Denver Broncos: Filled in for an injured Dalton Risner at left guard, playing 32 of 64 offensive snaps. He had six more snaps on special teams in the Broncos’ victory over the Patriots.

Vernon Scott, S, Green Bay Packers: Played 13 snaps on special teams in the Packers’ loss to the Buccaneers.

Ty Summers, LB, Green Bay Packers: Summers had four tackles in the Packers’ loss to the Buccaneers. He played 22 of 65 defensive snaps, and 25 snaps on special teams.

Halapoulivaati Vaitai, OT, Detroit Lions: Started at right guard in the Lions’ victory over the Jaguars. Vaitai played only 25 of 77 offensive snaps, battling dehydration throughout the game.

Jason Verrett, CB, San Francisco 49ers: Continued his stellar season with his first interception since 2016 in the 49ers’ 24-16 victory over the Rams. Verrett also broke up a pass on a third-down play. He played all 60 defensive snaps.