Former TCU star Collier pleased with his start for Seahawks but hungry to do more

L.J. Collier had a forgettable rookie season in the NFL. Some were ready to label him a bust after just one season in which he didn’t register a sack for the Seattle Seahawks.

But it takes time for pass rushers to develop at the next level, and Collier is showing in Year 2 why he was a first-round pick (29th overall) in the 2019 NFL Draft.

Collier has started every game for the undefeated Seahawks (5-0) and has made some big-time plays along the way. He had a game-saving tackle on New England quarterback Cam Newton to preserve the Seahawks’ 35-30 victory in Week 2. He picked up his first career sack in the Seahawks’ 27-26 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in Week 5.

“I’m very pleased with how I’ve started the season off,” Collier told the Star-Telegram during the Seahawks’ bye week. “I’ve made some plays. It’s definitely going better than last year. Five starts … I’m very happy with how I’ve started, but I’ve still got a lot of growth to do. It’s a long season, so I need to keep listening to my coaches and learn as I go.”

Collier wasn’t interested in reflecting much on his rookie season. He suffered a high ankle sprain the first week of training camp, setting him back seemingly all season. Collier played in only 11 of 16 regular-season games, finishing with three tackles.

Collier’s season-high in defensive snaps was 37 against Carolina. He played single-digit snaps in six of the 11 games.

“I thought about my rookie year in the off-season, but I don’t dwell on it,” Collier said. “I’m focused on this year and how I can build off last year and take advantage of the opportunities I’m given. Last year is last year. I’ve just got to continue to make plays this year.”

Making plays is something Collier did at TCU. He had 11 1/2 tackles for loss as a senior in 2018, playing a significant role in helping the Horned Frogs become bowl eligible in an injury-plagued season.

Collier carried that momentum into the NFL pre-draft process with an impressive showing at the Senior Bowl. Now he’s doing it for the Seahawks.

It’s taking time, maybe longer than some fans would have liked, but it’s a process. Collier has fully bought into Pete Carroll’s system with the Seahawks, much as he did Gary Patterson’s with the Horned Frogs.

Both are known as defensive gurus, even though the coaching styles might be different.

“It’s definitely night and day how they go about it, but they’re two great coaches,” Collier said. “I’m blessed to play for Pete, the energy he brings. He’s locked in every day. When you buy in, you see the results.

“Just like with Coach P. Every Saturday, if you listened to what he said throughout the week, the defense was going to be dominant.”

That’s the mindset Collier likes to take to the field. This is a guy who said before the draft that he liked to get in the faces of offensive linemen, knowing he’d “kick their ass” with a bull rush.

Collier is starting to do that, highlighted by the game-ending tackle on Newton.

“It felt good to finally help the team out and be active with my guys,” Collier said. “It was fun. I really enjoyed it; hopefully, the first of many. We had a good game plan going into it and just made a play.”

Collier has continued to make plays, including in the Seahawks’ last game against the Vikings. He sacked Kirk Cousins in the second quarter and then helped prevent a two-point conversion by the Vikings in the third quarter.

Collier remembers the plays he doesn’t make as well. He believes that he should have four sacks instead of one by now.

“I’ve left four out there. I’ve got to finish,” Collier said. “But it’s good to get the first one, and I feel like they can roll in now. There’s plenty of football left, and we’re trying to go all the way this year. I’ve got to keep getting better, don’t listen to the outside noise, and just focus on getting better and having consistent pass rush games.

“For me, it’s all about — how can I finish off strong?”

Outside of his on-field play, Collier has enjoyed living in a new city and learning what life is like as an NFL player. His roots will always be in Munday, Texas, though, and that’s where his thoughts were during the bye week.

One of his close friends, Cassandra Ledesma, was involved in an automobile accident earlier this month and sustained serious injuries.

“I want everyone to know I’m praying for her,” Collier said. “She’s like a sister to me. She’s a fighter. She’s going to pull through.”