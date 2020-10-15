TCU football has another WR enter NCAA transfer portal

TCU football had another wide receiver enter the NCAA transfer portal this week.

Senior Dylan Thomas has put his name in the portal, sources confirmed on Thursday. Thomas joins fellow receiver Al’Dontre Davis as Horned Frog players who entered the portal this week.

Thomas, a senior from Fort Worth Paschal, started the first two games of the season but did not play in TCU’s 21-14 loss to Kansas State last Saturday.

Thomas had three catches for 37 yards this season. He played in five games, including four starts, before a season-ending injury in 2019. Thomas had an injury-plagued 2018 season, too, playing in just one game.

Thomas finishes his TCU career with 25 catches for 301 yards and two TDs over 28 games. He is expected to graduate in December.

With the NCAA freezing eligibility this year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Thomas will be eligible to play one more college season in 2021. It will be his sixth year in college as he signed with TCU as part of the 2016 class.

TCU is off this week. The Horned Frogs’ next game is against Oklahoma on Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.