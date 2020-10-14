TCU WR Al’Dontre Davis enters NCAA transfer portal

TCU wide receiver Al’Dontre Davis has entered the NCAA transfer portal, sources confirmed a report by The Athletic’s Max Olson on Wednesday morning.

Davis left the program a few weeks ago, a source said. Davis was not listed on the two- or three-deep depth chart and did not play any snaps for TCU this season.

The Horned Frogs have a deep wide receiver corps. Blair Conwright is leading the team in receiving yards with 176 through three games followed by Taye Barber (144) and Quentin Johnston (120). Nebraska transfer JD Spielman has gotten off to a slow start, but could become a bigger part of the offense going forward.

Davis, a junior out of Lutcher [Louisiana] High School, played in 10 games last season, finishing with one catch (a 22-yard touchdown reception at Purdue).

Davis played in 11 games in 2018, finishing with six catches for 63 yards. Five of his receptions came in a game against Texas Tech. Davis redshirted as a true freshman in 2017.

Davis was a three-star prospect coming out of high school, choosing TCU over schools such as LSU, Auburn, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Tennessee.

TCU is off this week before hosting Oklahoma on Oct. 24. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. at Amon G. Carter Stadium.