TCU’s Patterson weighs in on Dak’s injury and Andy Dalton taking over as Cowboys QB

Dak Prescott’s season-ending ankle injury remains the hottest sports topic around the Metroplex.

TCU coach Gary Patterson weighed in on the subject during Monday’s Big 12 coaches teleconference. Patterson and the Horned Frogs recruited Prescott out of Haughton [Louisiana] High School in 2011, but he opted to play his college ball at Mississippi State.

And, of course, Patterson is familiar with Andy Dalton, the Cowboys’ backup quarterback who will take over the rest of the season. Dalton became one of TCU’s biggest stars, capping a 13-0 season with a Rose Bowl victory during the 2010 season.

“Number one, I really feel bad for Dak,” Patterson said. “We recruited Dak out of high school. He’s a great young man. You don’t want to ever see anything like that happen to anybody.

“Obviously we’re happy for Andy to get the opportunity and for the Cowboys to get a win yesterday. There’s not a good answer except while Andy replaces him, he does a great job and helps them win, and we hope for Dak to have a speedy recovery.”

Prescott sustained the gruesome, season-ending ankle injury during the Dallas Cowboys’ 37-34 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday. The injury required surgery and will require months of rehab.

The Cowboys announced that the surgery was successful and Prescott is expected to be released from the hospital today.

Prescott’s injury has paved the way for Dalton to become the Cowboys’ starting quarterback the rest of the season. Dalton handled himself well in relief on Sunday, leading the team on two late scoring drives, including one that produced the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Dalton finished 9-of-11 passing for 111 yards, including a 38-yard pass to Michael Gallup to set up the game-winning field goal. He and Gallup connected on a 19-yard pass prior to the 38-yard play.

It was the 25th game-winning drive of Dalton’s career, and his first with the Cowboys.

“You never want anything to happen, but you gotta stay ready,” Dalton said. “That’s what I’ve done, I’ve stayed ready. You want to have the opportunity to play. I knew the situation I was in. Just trying to do my best to support Dak ... I feel like I was preparing for these moments.”

It was just the second appearance by Dalton for the Cowboys this season. He took two snaps in the Atlanta Falcons game three weeks ago while Prescott was evaluated for a potential concussion.

Prescott has not missed a start in his career (69), but Dalton is expected to start when the Cowboys face the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football on Oct. 19 at AT&T Stadium.

The entire organization has faith that he can get the job done and carry the offense.

“Andy has a lot of pelts on the wall,” coach Mike McCarthy said. “I expect Andy to keep our offense moving forward. We have great confidence in Andy.”

Dalton, 32, joined the Cowboys on a one-year deal worth $3 million guaranteed this offseason. He can earn up to $4 million in incentives such as a $1 million bonus if he plays half of the season snaps and the Cowboys reach the playoffs. He’d earn another $1.25 million if he plays half of the snaps and leads the Cowboys to a Super Bowl victory.

Dalton spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Cincinnati Bengals. He became the Bengals’ record holder for career completions (2,757), touchdown passes (204), passer rating (87.5) and 300-yard passing games (28).