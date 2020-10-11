Big 12 postpones Baylor-Oklahoma State football game amid COVID-19 outbreak

The Big 12 announced that next Saturday’s football game scheduled between Baylor and No. 7 Oklahoma State in Waco has been postponed.

The league has rescheduled the game for Dec. 12, the tentative date of the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium. However, the Big 12 could move the championship game to Dec. 19 “pending game results needed to determine the championship game participants.”

This is the first conference game the Big 12 has had to move due to the coronavirus pandemic. Baylor and TCU were not able to play scheduled home nonconference games due to the pandemic before league play started last month.

Baylor is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak within its program. The school paused football activities late last week, and medical advisers recommended the upcoming game be postponed.

Baylor is 1-1 so far this season, while Oklahoma State is the Big 12’s only unbeaten team at 3-0 (2-0 in Big 12).