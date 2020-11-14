Fort Worth Star Telegram Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

TCU

TCU football will be without Derius Davis, Austin Myers today at West Virginia

TCU football will be without more players than expected today at West Virginia.

Offensive lineman Austin Myers, wide receiver Derius Davis and long snapper Antonio Ortiz are among the players who will not play against the Mountaineers.

Myers has started five games this season, including three at left tackle and two at right guard. Kellton Hollins is expected to enter the O-line starting lineup with Myers out. Hollins has not started a game since the 2018 season.

Davis, meanwhile, has emerged as a weapon in the return game. He ranks second in the country, averaging 21.8 yards per return. With JD Spielman out for the season, it’s unclear who will return punts for the Horned Frogs today.

Ortiz has been a staple as the team’s long snapper the past two seasons. Senior and Fort Worth native Wil Houston is expected to fill that role today.

Kickoff is set for 11 a.m.

Get the Horned Frogs Extra newsletter

Get the latest news regarding TCU athletics in your inbox every Thursday morning.

SIGN UP
Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service