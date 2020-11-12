TCU football at West Virginia: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

Gary Patterson always enjoys going to West Virginia.

As he said, smiling, “Their fans are so rowdy about their football. It’s always a fun trip for me. The more names I get called, the more fun it is.”

Patterson may hear plenty of insults if his team continues winning on the road. The Horned Frogs are 2-0 so far this season in road games, although West Virginia is 4-0 at home.

One of those streaks will be coming to an end this weekend. Here’s what you need to know going into it:

The details

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Milan Puskar Stadium, Morgantown

Records: TCU (3-3, 3-3 Big 12), West Virginia (4-3, 3-3)

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Mark Helfrich)

Radio: WBAP/820 AM, Sirius 380 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO/99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: West Virginia by 3 (over/under 45 1/2), per VegasInsider.com’s consensus line on Wednesday

Did you know?

TCU last won at West Virginia in 2014, a 31-30 victory. The Mountaineers had big wins in 2016 (34-10) and 2018 (47-10) in Morgantown. ... This is the first game for the Horned Frogs outside the state of Texas, and the program’s first plane trip amid the COVID-19 pandemic. ... Since 2009, TCU has 43 road victories. That’s tied for the third-most nationally in that stretch. ... West Virginia is averaging 449.9 yards per game of total offense compared to TCU’s 396.2 yards per game.

Prediction

TCU has confidence and momentum coming off two consecutive victories. But West Virginia has played its best football at home and will ride its defense to a victory ... in overtime. West Virginia 24, TCU 17.