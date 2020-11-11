Water boy? OK. Name change? OK. Humility is something that sets TCU’s Avila apart

TCU’s Steve Avila (79) has become the Horned Frogs’ starting center this season. Courtesy of TCU Athletics

TCU sophomore center Steve Avila started the season going by his given name “Esteban,” which is Spanish for Steve. But he felt he’d make it easier on everyone and simply go by “Steve.” Hey, one syllable is easier to pronounce than three, right?

“When I got here to TCU, I told people my name and they really couldn’t say it,” Avila said, smiling.

Avila recalled similar issues during his high school days at South Grand Prairie when one of his coaches struggled pronouncing his name.

“He was from Mississippi … like Mississippi,” Avila said with a chuckle. “He’s like, ‘Your name is Esteban? I’m going to call you Steve.’ It took off from there. I was like, ‘OK.’ It’s easier for people to say. I’ve had people mess it up a lot so I’m like, ‘Just call me Steve.’”

Avila has that same type of humility when it comes to the football field. He is willing to do whatever is asked of him.

“I always tell the coaches, wherever you need me at,” Avila said. “I can hand out water if you need me to. I don’t have a big deal doing anything.”

Avila played left tackle in high school and spent his redshirt season playing tackle on the scout team in 2018. Then he moved inside, playing guard and center. He’s since emerged as the team’s top center after serving as a backup last season.

Avila has started all six games this season, including five at center and one at right guard (Texas). He’s expected to start at center against West Virginia on Saturday in Morgantown.

Asked about his transition from tackle to center, Avila said: “I really had to learn how to snap the ball. I never snapped the ball until I got here. It was a learning process. I messed up a lot, but I learned a lot as well. That’s how I got to where I am today.”

That selfless mindset and willingness to change positions and learn a new skill sits well with coach Gary Patterson.

Patterson would like everyone within the program to show a little humility such as Avila, whether it’s embracing a backup role, a position change or even playing on special teams. Patterson said his best players have all done so over the years and it should extend beyond the football field too.

“It shouldn’t be the TCU concept, to be honest with you. It should be everybody’s concept,” Patterson said. “Whether you’re in football or outside of football, humility is a lost art anymore. Humility actually makes you really good. You’ve got to have confidence, but you don’t need to have arrogance. Humility is something that teaches guys that you’ll do whatever you’ve got to do to be successful.

“At the NFL level, that’s one of the things they talk about our kids when they come back. They’ll do anything and it’s why they like keeping them on the work squad. You just try to keep a chip in the game to get your chance. You do that by being a good teammate. I think that’s what Steve was talking about. Are you a good teammate? How do you work? How do you play? How do you practice? All of our guys who have been successful have been like that.”

As far as West Virginia is concerned, Avila and the O-line hope to continue building on the unit’s progress of late. TCU has rushed for more than 200 yards the past two games, a threshold that typically translates to a victory.

It won’t be easy against WVU, though. The Mountaineers have the top-ranked defense in the Big 12 with a D-line headlined by brothers Darius and Dante Stills.

“This is definitely one of the best fronts we’re going to face this year,” Avila said. “We just need to get focused on the run game. I feel like that will help us a lot.

“Once we get the running game going, we can get the passing game going and Max [Duggan] can do his thing, the running backs can do their thing, and we can have a good offense.”