Injury to sideline TCU WR JD Spielman the rest of the season

TCU wide receiver JD Spielman is done for the season with an injury, sources told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram on Wednesday.

Spielman has been sidelined the past three games and will not return this season. He sustained what is believed to be a shoulder injury in the Kansas State game.

Spielman played in three games, including one start in the opener against Iowa State. He finished with five catches for 56 yards. He also returned seven punts for 80 yards.

Spielman joined the program as a transfer out of Nebraska last offseason. He had three consecutive 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers, leading the team with 49 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns in 2019. He is the son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman.

With Spielman sidelined, junior Derius Davis has emerged as the top punt return option. Davis is averaging 21.8 yards per return, including a 67-yard touchdown return in the Baylor game.

TCU faces West Virginia on Saturday. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. in Morgantown.