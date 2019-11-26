TCU’s newest 4-star OT commit ‘just overpowers defensive linemen on a routine basis’

The TCU football team saw a 4-star recruit decommit last week. The Horned Frogs bounced back by landing another 4-star prospect.

Athens offensive tackle Garrett Hayes has committed to the program and will add immediate depth to the offensive line corps.

Hayes is the Frogs’ highest-rated commit for now, as he’s the No. 78 overall player in the nation and No. 10 offensive tackle prospect according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Newton defensive end James Sylvester had been the highest-rated prospect before he decommitted last week.

“This is a huge addition to the class at a big position of need for the Frogs,” recruiting guru and Horned Frog Blitz publisher Jeremy Clark said. “With Lucas Niang, David Bolisomi and Anthony McKinney gone after the season, the Frogs need more tackles. There aren’t many better than Hayes, who is ranked in the top 10 at his position in the nation.

“Hayes has great size and just overpowers defensive linemen on a routine basis. He will provide the Frogs not only excellent depth as a true freshman, he could be one that potentially battles for a starting spot at left or right tackle.”

TCU is losing opening-day starters, McKinney and Niang, as well as top swing tackle Bolisomi. Bolisomi has filled in at right tackle since Niang underwent season-ending hip surgery.

Those are significant departures to fill.

Hayes, who is 6-foot-5 and 292 pounds, could push for snaps as early as next season. This is a prospect who chose TCU over schools such as Oklahoma, Arkansas, Texas A&M and Baylor. He is the Frogs’ fifth offensive line commit in the 2020 class.

Along with Hayes, Justin Northwest’s Michael Nichols is also graded as a 4-star prospect and Brandon Coleman is ranked as the No. 6 JUCO offensive tackle by 247Sports.

Another starting tackle possibility for next season is freshman Andrew Coker, a 3-star prospect in the 2019 class who is expected to redshirt this season. Sophomore Quazzel White and junior Austin Myers are other expected returners who have started games at tackle for TCU.

Next up for Hayes, though, is the Adidas All-American Bowl on Jan. 4 in San Antonio.

TCU, meanwhile, hosts West Virginia on Friday. The Frogs (5-6) are facing a must-win situation to become bowl eligible for the 17th time in Gary Patterson’s 19 seasons.