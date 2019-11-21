TCU loses commitment from its top 2020 recruit

TCU football lost its top recruit on Thursday night.

Newton defensive end James Sylvester announced on his Twitter account that he’d be re-opening his recruitment.

Sylvester de-committed earlier this summer but quickly took down the post. He later said it was a mistake. But Sylvester never shut down his recruitment and recently received an offer from Oklahoma.

TCU will lose only one significant pass rusher after the season, graduate transfer Shameik Blackshear.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Ochaun Mathis and Colt Ellison are two promising underclassmen who have flashed in recent weeks.