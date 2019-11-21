He hasn’t played much, but TCU’s Kellton Hollins remains one of TCU’s leaders

TCU offensive lineman Kellton Hollins has seen game action only once this season, but that hasn’t stopped him from being one of the most respected voices in the locker room.

Heck, fellow offensive lineman David Bolisomi says only half-jokingly that Hollins should be Louisiana’s next governor. He remains one of the go-to guys for the football program and his leadership hasn’t gone unnoticed.

#HollinsForGovernor2027 The state of Louisiana will be in great hands. https://t.co/b9jRlX68hb — David Bolisomi (@7BIGPAPI7) November 13, 2019

“It’s hard for a guy to be on a team and have a lot of leadership when you’re not a starter,” coach Gary Patterson said. “A lot of people respect him for how he carries himself and how he does things. That speaks volumes about him as a person.

“It’s hard because he was that guy and because of injuries he’s kind of been banged up and hasn’t been able to step into those slots. I think that’s the biggest thing with him is he’s a guy that people respect and they respect him even more off the field than on the field.”

Hollins started 11 games at center last season and is now listed as the backup left guard behind Cordel Iwuagwu on the depth chart. He played in TCU’s 51-14 victory over Kansas on Sept. 28.

Like every player, Hollins would like to see his snaps increase but is not letting his lack of playing time have a negative impact.

“Playing was a dream come true last year,” Hollins said. “Not playing is definitely tough but this is preparing me for something later in life. Whatever that may be, I don’t know, but I just need to sit down and listen to God and whatever he has to say to me. Just build that strength, build that courage and make sure I’m still being a leader wherever I’m at — whether that’s on the field playing or on the sidelines cheering.”

Hollins was one of two players TCU allowed to meet with the media leading into Saturday’s marquee game at No. 9 Oklahoma, speaking mostly of being named a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award earlier this month.

For Hollins, being in the conversation for the Witten Award is a sign that he’s doing something right. The award is based off the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, focusing primarily on a player’s leadership on and off the field.

“It’s a dream come true,” Hollins said. “First and foremost, I just want to thank God for giving me that opportunity to even be thought of as someone making an impact in their community.”

It’s fittingly named after Witten, the Cowboys great who is known just as much for his stellar play on the field as his impact in the community. Hollins strives to leave a similar mark by using his platform as a Big 12 player.

Hollins, a Zachary, Louisiana native, is president of S.P.A.R.K., an organization started by TCU football student-athletes to provide motivation to local youth about the importance of education and serving the community.

He’s also worked with Fort Worth youth through H.O.P.E. Farm, University Christian Church and TCU’s Starpoint School.

Hollins is TCU’s second player in as many years to be named a semifinalist for the Witten Award, joining former linebacker Ty Summers.

“It’s an honor,” Hollins said. “When I came to this school, I said I wanted to make an impact, not on the field, but off the field. Just to have my name in the conversation, man, that’s more than I ever thought I’d get.”

The three finalists for the award will be announced on Dec. 16, and the winner will be announced during a ceremony in Frisco on Feb. 18, 2020.

Central Florida’s Shaquem Griffin was the inaugural winner in 2017, and Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon won it last year.