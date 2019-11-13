This TCU player is semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year award

TCU football has a semifinalist for the Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Award for the second consecutive season.

Junior offensive lineman Kellton Hollins has been named a semifinalist for the award, it was announced Wednesday. Former linebacker Ty Summers was a semifinalist for the award last season.

It’s based off the NFL’s Walter Payton Man of the Year Award, focusing primarily on a player’s leadership on and off the field.

Witten, the Cowboys great and 2012 Walter Payton Award winner, has been the namesake since the award was introduced in 2017. Central Florida’s Shaquem Griffin was the inaugural winner in 2017, and Wisconsin’s D’Cota Dixon won it last year.

Hollins, a Zachary, Louisiana native, is president of S.P.A.R.K., an organization started by TCU football student-athletes to provide motivation to local youth about the importance of education and serving the community.

He’s also worked with Fort Worth youth through H.O.P.E. Farm, University Christian Church and TCU’s Starpoint School.

Hollins is TCU’s representative for the Big 12’s Champions for Life program this year.

On the field, Hollins has seen action in one game — TCU’s 51-14 victory over Kansas on Sept. 28. He’s listed as the backup left guard on the depth chart behind starter Cordel Iwuagwu.

Last season, Hollins started 11 games at center.

TCU (4-5, 2-4 Big 12) travels to Texas Tech this weekend. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Saturday in Lubbock.