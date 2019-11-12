TCU rides record night from 3-point land to easy victory over Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns

TCU basketball relied on the deep ball Tuesday.

The Frogs set a program-record with 18 made 3-pointers, propelling them to an easy 98-65 victory over the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns at Schollmaier Arena.

TCU finished 18-of-38 from long range. The previous record for 3-pointers made was 17, which had been done twice (at UNLV on March 13, 2008 and vs. Grambling State on Dec. 30, 1999).

The Frogs opened the game with 12 made 3-pointers in the first half, the most in an opening half since at least the 2009-10 season.

TCU senior guard Desmond Bane set a career-high with seven 3-pointers (7-of-13), finishing with a game-high 25 points. Sophomore guard RJ Nembhard out of Keller finished with a career-high 16 points, knocking down two 3-pointers.

Frogs freshman PJ Fuller finished 15 points, and senior Edric Dennis had 14. Center Kevin Samuel had a double-double with 12 points and 12 rebounds, and Jaire Grayer scored 11.

The game didn’t get off to a promising start for TCU, as Louisiana had a 27-21 lead with 11:11 left in the first half.

But the Frogs responded with an 11-0 run, highlighted by consecutive 3-pointers by freshmen Fuller and Francisco Farabello. Fuller’s cut the deficit to 27-26 and Farabello put the Frogs ahead 29-27.

Grayer, the fifth-year senior from George Mason, then got in the action, closing the run with a triple of his own.

TCU wouldn’t surrender the lead the rest of the way.

Fuller had a nice play with a steal and fast-break dunk to extend the lead to 42-33 lead with 2:50 left, and then Nembhard knocked down a couple 3-pointers in the final 1:16. TCU had a 52-38 lead at half.

The Frogs finished the opening half with 12 made 3-pointers (12-of-21). Bane scored all 15 of his first-half points from long range, going 5-of-8 from 3-point range.

Louisiana, picked to finish fifth in the Sun Belt Conference preseason poll, had its own success from 3-point range early on. The Ragin’ Cajuns were 7-of-10, including a 4-of-4 effort by junior guard Cedric Russel, in the opening half.

But, once TCU took control by closing the first half strong, Louisiana never threatened.

Louisiana forward Jalen Johnson had a team-high 21 points, while Russel finished with 18.

TCU (2-0) returns to action against Air Force on Monday. Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.