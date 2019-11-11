George Mason transfer Jaire Grayer making early impact for TCU basketball

Jaire Grayer made a strong first impression for TCU basketball.

The graduate transfer from George Mason scored 13 points and had eight rebounds in TCU’s season-opening 83-62 victory over Southwestern on Thursday night.

“Starting off, of course you’ve got jitters being new and all,” Grayer said. “But I finally settled in, just trying to fit in and really play my role throughout the whole game. I just felt like I wanted to come out and play as hard as I possibly could.”

Grayer came off the bench in the opener, although could find himself in the starting lineup when TCU returns to action against Louisiana on Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

If freshman forward Diante Smith isn’t ready to go after being limited to five minutes with a hip flexor injury in the opener, Grayer would be the expected replacement.

Either way, Grayer is going to see significant minutes for the Frogs. At 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, he may be a little undersized for the impact the team wants him to make inside but he’s got a track record of doing just that.

This is a guy who led George Mason with 232 rebounds as a junior in the 2017-18 season. A foot injury limited him to just seven games last season and he obtained a medical redshirt to play this season at TCU.

Being a threat on the boards is something TCU coach Jamie Dixon wants to see from Grayer throughout the season. That, coupled with his scoring ability, will make him an impact player.

“He shoots it well and he does rebound,” Dixon said. “He rebounded at George Mason. His numbers, if you look at them, are significant. And he’s done it in practice all the time. He’s physical. He doesn’t mind contact.”

Dixon went on to say he envisions a nice rotation forming between Grayer and Smith.

“I think between Diante and him, we’re going to have a nice lineup, a nice mix of guys,” Dixon said. “A little bit undersized but I think they’re both long and athletic. Jaire is probably more physical, although Diante is not lacking in that area.

“I think we’ll have a nice rotation at that spot. Granted they’re two new guys, but I think we’ll be in a good spot there with those guys.”

Eight of the 13 points scored by Grayer came in the second half. He finished 5-of-8 from the field, including 3-of-6 from 3-point range, and also had one block and one steal in 30 minutes.

For Grayer, this is the kind of opportunity that drew him to TCU, along with playing in the Big 12 with standouts such as Desmond Bane and Kevin Samuel.

“I just saw the opportunity for me and I definitely saw these guys [Bane and Samuel],” Grayer said. “I saw it was a great team, a great coaching staff and saw an opportunity there for me so I thought it was a great fit.”

So far, so good early on.

Grayer, as well as the other nine newcomers, have made a seamless transition.

As Bane put it, “This group is probably the closest group I’ve been a part of since I’ve been here as far as off the court and as far as just happiness and excitement for each other.”