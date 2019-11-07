TCU stumbles at first, eventually rolls past D-III Southwestern in basketball opener

Facing a Division III school, most expected TCU’s Thursday night season opener to become a glorified scrimmage. But Southwestern University gave TCU all it wanted, at least in the first half.

The Frogs eventually pulled away with a strong second half in an 83-62 victory over the Pirates at Schollmaier Arena. But it wasn’t pretty early on.

TCU led much of the game, taking a permanent lead on a 3-pointer by Desmond Bane with 18:45 left in the first half, but Southwestern stayed within striking distance.

Pirates guard Brandon Alexander opened on fire, scoring 20 points in the first half. The Inez native knocked down four 3-pointers in that stretch and TCU had a slim 43-38 lead going into halftime.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Outside of Kevin Samuel, who had 15 first-half points, and Bane, who had 11 points, the Frogs left plenty to be desired in the first half. They shot only 29.4% from 3-point range compared to Southwestern’s 50%.

TCU came to life in the second half, though, going on an early 15-0 run to take control of the game.

The highlight of that run came with an alley-oop from RJ Nembhard to Bane, who got fouled in the process and converted for an old-fashioned three-point play.

Bane ended up scoring eight points in that run and finished with a team-leading 26 points. Samuel had 17 points and 12 rebounds, while Nembhard added 14 points and George Mason transfer Jaire Grayer had 13.

Southwestern’s Alexander finished with a game-high 28 points.

At the end of the day, Thursday marked an easier victory than the last time Southwestern visited Fort Worth. The Frogs needed overtime for an 82-81 victory on Nov. 29, 1983.

A notable TCU player in that game? Then-freshman guard Jamie Dixon, who scored his first collegiate points.

Dixon was 1-for-1 from the field for two points to go with two rebounds.

Told he scored his first points against Southwestern earlier this week, Dixon joked: “Is that right? And last probably. I do remember that. I was a freshman. So, yes, this is a rivalry.”

Going off the first half, that quip seemed to ring true more often than not. But TCU now owns a 4-2 record in the all-time series against the small liberal arts college located in Georgetown.

The victory extended TCU’s streak of consecutive wins in home openers to 12. The Frogs (1-0) face Louisiana next Tuesday. Tip-off is set for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.

LeDee’s status?

TCU is still awaiting word from the NCAA on forward Jaedon LeDee’s immediate eligibility request, sources said. A decision is expected soon.

LeDee, an Ohio State transfer, would provide depth and become a significant post presence if eligible. He saw action in 26 games with the Buckeyes last season, averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game.