TCU’s Jaedon LeDee is trying to get immediate eligibility. Here’s the latest on it

The NCAA has yet to decide whether to grant TCU forward Jaedon LeDee an immediate eligibility waiver to play this season, according to sources.

TCU has filed the waiver on LeDee’s behalf and is hopeful he’ll be eligible. The school hopes to know the NCAA’s decision early next week before the season opener against Southwestern University on Thursday.

LeDee, a 6-foot-9, 235-pound forward, would play a significant role for the Frogs this season, if eligible. He spent one season at Ohio State before transferring to TCU in the offseason.

LeDee saw action in 26 games with the Buckeyes, averaging 3.0 points and 1.7 rebounds in 6.6 minutes per game.

LeDee had a standout high school career at The Kinkaid School in Houston. He averaged 27 points and 15 rebounds his senior season.

