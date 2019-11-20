TCU football at Oklahoma Sooners: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

TCU football has lost its last five games against Oklahoma, and has not won in Norman since 2005.

Why?

“Their athletes,” coach Gary Patterson said.

Yes, OU has had plenty of top-notch athletes come through its program over the years. And the coaching staffs are usually pretty good too.

Subscribe and Save Act now to get a full year of unlimited digital access – just $49.99! VIEW OFFER

Sooners coach Lincoln Riley is regarded as one of the top offensive minds in the sport, producing consecutive Heisman Trophy-winning quarterbacks in Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray.

The program hasn’t lost a step this year, either, with Alabama graduate transfer Jalen Hurts.

Patterson is looking forward to matching wits with Riley once again, although Riley has gotten the best of TCU. Riley’s offense has averaged 43.6 points a game and won by an average of 22.3 points in three games against TCU.

“They’ve had our number the last couple of years, so we’ve got to do a lot better job,” Patterson said. “Defensively, we’ve allowed too many big plays so it’s one of those things where you’ve got to get ready to play and understand you’ve got to watch for all kinds of doors to open. Mainly you’ve got to tackle. You’ve got to get lined up.”

With that being said, here’s everything you need to know going into the TCU-Oklahoma game:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 7 p.m. Saturday

Where: Gaylord Family — Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, Norman

TV: FOX (Joe Davis, Brock Huard, Bruce Feldman)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, XM 383 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: OU by 19 (over/under 65)

Records: TCU (5-5, 3-4 Big 12); No. 8 OU (9-1, 6-1 Big 12)

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU has been bowl eligible in 16 of Patterson’s 18 seasons. ... Patterson is 26-26 against ranked opponents in his career. ... OU leads the all-time series 14-5. ... OU has drawn more than 82,000 fans to home games this season. This will be the biggest crowd of the season for TCU, as the previous-high was 60,037 at Purdue in September. ... TCU outside receivers coach Malcolm Kelly was a two-time first-team All-Big 12 selection and a 2005 freshman All-American at Oklahoma. ... TCU wide receiver Jalen Reagor is tied for the second-most TD receptions (22) in program history. ... TCU has won 41 road games since 2009, tied for third-most in the country during that stretch.

PREDICTION

Oddsmakers are rarely wrong and Lincoln Riley has gotten the best of Gary Patterson. But the Sooners have been suspect of late. OU wins, but TCU covers. Oklahoma 42, TCU 31.