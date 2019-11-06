TCU football vs. Baylor Bears: Kickoff time, TV, line, prediction

All the attention is on TCU’s quarterback situation.

Team captain Alex Delton bolted in the middle of the season, and starter Max Duggan and backup Mike Collins are dealing with injuries.

Signs point toward Duggan trying to give it a go with an injured middle finger on his right (throwing) hand, but TCU might be down to walk-on and Georgia transfer Matthew Downing at quarterback.

The Frogs managed to win this game last year with a third-string quarterback, but that Bears team wasn’t undefeated. This year’s is and, while Baylor hasn’t won in the most impressive fashion at times, wins are wins.

But TCU (4-4, 2-3 Big 12) has a chance to spoil the perfect season of its rival Baylor (8-0, 5-0 Big 12).

Here’s what you need to know going into it:

THE DETAILS

Kickoff: 11 a.m. Saturday

Where: Amon G. Carter Stadium, Fort Worth

TV: FS1 (Brian Custer, Robert Smith)

Radio: WBAP 820 AM, KTCU 88.7 FM, Sirius 137, XM 200 (Brian Estridge, John Denton, Landry Burdine)

Spanish Radio: KFZO 99.1 FM (Miguel Cruz, Elvis Gallegos)

The line: Baylor by 2 (over/under 48)

ATTENDING THE GAME

Tickets: Available starting at $55 ($30 for groups of 20 or more). May be purchased on school’s website or at the Parrish Family Athletics Ticket Office in Schollmaier Arena beginning at 8 a.m. through halftime on Saturday.

Gates: Open at 9 a.m. with concession stands offering “happy hour” prices including $5 beers. Fans entering the east side of the stadium are encouraged to arrive early to avoid long lines at the gates.

Parking: Lots open five hours before kickoff (6 a.m.). Free parking lots (that don’t allow tailgating) are located at Doxology Bible Church (4805 Arborlawn Drive, 929 spots) and Travis Avenue Baptist Church (800 W Berry Street, 450 spots) with shuttle service beginning three hours prior to kickoff.

Ride share (Uber, Lyft, etc): Pick up and drop off is at University Baptist Church at the corner of Wabash Avenue and McPherson Avenue, northeast of the stadium.

Taxis are allowed to pick up and drop off at the corner of Stadium Drive and Bellaire Drive North, southeast of the stadium.

Frog Alley: Has moved because of the east-side stadium construction. It’s now in front of Schollmaier Arena.

Frog Alley is open three hours before kickoff (8 a.m.) with the team arriving for the “Frog Walk” 2.5 hours before (8:30 a.m.). The marching band will perform one hour before kickoff (10 a.m.).

DID YOU KNOW?

TCU has won four straight games against Baylor, its longest winning streak since eight consecutive from 1964-71. ... This is TCU’s longest rival with Saturday marking the 115th meeting. The Frogs own the all-time series record 55-52-7. ... TCU is 42-16 in regular-season games following a loss under Gary Patterson. ... TCU has had 11 players start every game this season (WR Jalen Reagor; DTs Corey Bethley and Ross Blacklock; DEs Shameik Blackshear and Ochaun Mathis; OL David Bolisomi, Coy McMillon and Cordel Iwuagwu; LB Garret Wallow; and DBs Innis Gaines and Trevon Moehrig).

PREDICTION

Much like last season, TCU has a less-than-ideal quarterback situation going into the Baylor game. Jalen Reagor saved the Frogs last year, but this year’s Bears team is better and knows how to win. Baylor 24, TCU 20.