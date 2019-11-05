‘I think Max will play.’ TCU’s Patterson optimistic on freshman QB Max Duggan

TCU coach Gary Patterson sounded optimistic about freshman quarterback Max Duggan’s availability for Saturday’s game against Baylor.

“I think Max will play,” Patterson said. “You guys should quit listening to Twitter so you see how that all goes. We won’t know until Saturday. We’ll find out more today because he hasn’t practiced so we’ll see how all that goes.”

Duggan injured his right middle finger in the final offensive series of TCU’s 34-27 loss at Oklahoma State last week, but has been praised for being a “gutsy” player.

Duggan is the top quarterback option for now and it’s looking bleak if he can’t go.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Patterson said junior backup Mike Collins is likely out after sustaining a hard blow to his midsection on the final offensive play after he relieved Duggan. Fifth-year senior Alex Delton has left the team, Patterson said.

The next option — and Duggan’s projected backup — is redshirt freshman Matthew Downing. Downing saw limited action in four games at Georgia last season before transferring to TCU.

As a non-recruited player, Downing was not subject to the NCAA rule requiring players to sit out a full season when transferring.

Ohio State transfer and redshirt freshman Matthew Baldwin is eligible to play, too, but Patterson said Baldwin is still in the early stages of working himself back into game condition.

For now, the hope is Duggan shows enough to grit to play through the injury. It’s not unheard of for quarterback to play through a middle finger injury on their throwing hand.

Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford played the final three gamees of the regular season and in the playoffs with a sprained middle fingere on his right (throwing) hand in 2016.

For the seeason, Duggan is 120-of-208 passing for 1,405 yards with 12 TDs and four interceptions. He’s also led the team in rushing the past three weeks and has 319 yards rushing on the season.

Collins is 3-of-5 passing for 49 yards in two games.

Duggan, Delton and Collins are the only quarterbacks to see action this season. Justin Rogers, a highly-touted quarterback coming out of high school, announced his intentions to transfer from the program last week.