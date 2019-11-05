Alex Delton on departure: ‘I have nothing but great things to say about TCU football’

Alex Delton isn’t leaving TCU football with a grudge.

Instead, the fifth-year senior expressed gratitude toward the program and coach Gary Patterson in a message to the Star-Telegram.

“I’ll tell you that I have nothing but great things to say about TCU football, Coach P and the future of TCU football,” Delton said. “Coach P is a phenomenal top notch head coach at a first-class program. Coach handles business the right way.

“Nothing but love and gratitude towards TCU and the people of Fort Worth.”

Delton’s departure came as a surprise to most. With quarterbacks Max Duggan and Mike Collins sustaining injuries at Oklahoma State on Saturday, Delton appeared in line to assume the starting job again.

But Patterson acknowledged earlier Tuesday that Delton had grown frustrated with his playing time over time. The breaking point happened in the Oklahoma State game, when Collins — not Delton — replaced an injured Duggan.

“I’m sure Alex had a lot to do with when Mike went in the ballgame because we really just needed a pure thrower,” Patterson said. “At the end of the day, I get all of it.

“The guy came here as a grad transfer, so obviously he would’ve liked to be the starter. Obviously he’d like to play more. Obviously he’d like to do all of that stuff.”

Delton, a Kansas State graduate transfer, opened the season as the starting quarterback, but lost the job to Duggan after two games. TCU managed to get Delton involved the next four games, but he didn’t see action the past two games against Texas and Oklahoma State.

Delton was 27-of-50 passing for 318 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries.

At K-State, Delton played in 20 games, including six starts. He completed 56.1% of his passes (96-of-171) for 1,202 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 868 yards with 11 TDs on 213 carries.