TCU quarterback Alex Delton has left the team

TCU fifth-year senior quarterback Alex Delton has left the program.

Delton has informed the coaching staff that he wouldn’t be suiting up for the Frogs the rest of the way, TCU coach Gary Patterson said during his Tuesday news conference.

Delton could not be reached for comment.

Delton is the second quarterback to depart within a week as redshirt freshman Justin Rogers announced his intentions to transfer last week.

It’s a significant loss for a team that saw two quarterbacks injured on the final drive of Saturday’s Oklahoma State game.

Starter Max Duggan sustained an injury to the right middle finger of his throwing hand, and backup Mike Collins was knocked out with a hard shot to the midsection on the final offensive play.

Patterson said Duggan may be able to play on Saturday and will try to practice this week. Collins is likely out, Patterson said.

If Duggan and Collins are sidelined with injuries, and with Delton leaving the program, TCU may be left with redshirt freshman Matthew Downing as the best quarterback option for the Baylor game.

Downing, whose brother Michael played at TCU and is a graduate assistant on the coaching staff, joined the program as a transfer from Georgia.

Another redshirt freshman, Ohio State transfer Matthew Baldwin, is eligible to play but was just recently cleared for full-go participation in practice following a knee surgery.

It’s surprising to see TCU in this position, particularly with a player such as Delton bolting in the middle of the season.

Delton had been praised for his leadership abilities since coming to Fort Worth. Patterson made Delton a captain in all eight games, despite him being demoted from the starting lineup.

Sources indicate Delton has grown frustrated with the program. The turning point came Saturday when Duggan exited with an injury on the final offensive drive, and the team turned to Collins instead of Delton.

That didn’t sit well with Delton and he decided it was time to move on.

Delton, a Kansas State graduate transfer, opened the season as the starting quarterback, but lost the job to Duggan after two games. TCU managed to get Delton involved the next four games, but he hasn’t seen action the past two games against Texas and Oklahoma State.

Delton was 27-of-50 passing for 318 yards with one interception and no touchdowns. He also rushed for 100 yards on 17 carries.

At K-State, Delton played in 20 games, including six starts. He completed 56.1% of his passes (96-of-171) for 1,202 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed for 868 yards with 11 TDs on 213 carries.