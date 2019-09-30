Could TCU go back to Alex Delton as its starting QB?

TCU coach Gary Patterson: Alex Delton will keep being a captain TCU coach Gary Patterson loves what Alex Delton has brought his program. Despite losing the starting QB job, Delton will remain a team captain. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK TCU coach Gary Patterson loves what Alex Delton has brought his program. Despite losing the starting QB job, Delton will remain a team captain.

TCU’s quarterback situation isn’t settled through four games.

Just when it seemed like true freshman Max Duggan solidified the starting role in the Frogs’ impressive 51-14 victory over Kansas to open Big 12 play on Saturday, coach Gary Patterson made an interesting comment.

Asked about Duggan’s second career start, Patterson started out his answer by saying: “I thought Delton looked a lot more comfortable to be honest with you.”

That would be fifth-year senior Alex Delton, who started TCU’s first two games of the season and has remained a team captain despite losing the “starter” label the last two weeks.

In other words, the quarterback controversy is alive and well in Fort Worth.

Duggan struggled in the first half of his starting debut two weeks ago against SMU. He handled himself better in the second half, throwing three TDs, but TCU still had a disappointing 41-38 loss.

Duggan remained the starter for the Big 12 opener against KU, and played well. The Frogs had a 28-0 lead before Delton entered the game. Duggan, Delton and junior Mike Collins all played in the second half.

Delton finished with the best passing numbers, going 10-of-15 for 186 yards. He also rushed for 21 yards on four carries.

Duggan finished 8-of-11 for 100 yards with two touchdowns. TCU opened with a TD on the first offensive drive, something that had yet to happen this season, although Duggan drew criticism for throwing a 26-yard TD pass to Dylan Thomas into double coverage.

Collins, meanwhile, threw just once, completing a 20-yard pass to Derius Davis on a third-and-6 late in the game. That might’ve been the best throw of the game by any TCU quarterback. He showed his running ability, too, scoring on an 11-yard TD QB keeper at the buzzer.

“All three played well,” senior running back Darius Anderson said. “All of them stepped up and played well. I know all three guys can play and they made the most of their opportunities.”

Now the question is who TCU starts next Saturday at Iowa State.

Duggan would seem to be the favorite given TCU’s offensive success with him under center. But Patterson and the coaching staff could feel better with a more veteran option such as Delton in what’s expected to be a hostile environment in Ames, Iowa.

The last time TCU visited Iowa State, it lost 14-7 in 2017. That’s the last time the offense produced single-digit points.

So maybe it’s not far-fetched to see Delton return to a starting role. There’s no question he has handled the demotion well, and remains a favorite of Patterson.

“I made him a captain,” Patterson said. “He’s been a captain all of our games. He’s going to keep being a captain whether he’s a starter or not. He’s the reason why I think we’ve progressed because he’s handled it. He’s a Coach [Bill] Snyder type guy. He’s a team guy. He was a captain for them [at Kansas State], he’s a captain for me.

“He’s been unbelievable. He’s been supportive. Even through the last two ballgames, he’s been all the above.”

TCU’s players have taken note of that too.

“He’s handled it well, like a mature man,” said Thomas, the junior wide receiver. “He still keeps everybody up. He still helps Max with anything he can help him with. I haven’t seen a shift in his body language or anything like that.

“I wouldn’t say I’m impressed, but I’m happy that he’s handling that the way he is.”