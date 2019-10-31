TCU’s Jamie Dixon calls freshman Diante Smith the biggest surprise of preseason camp

TCU coach Jamie Dixon feels all nine newcomers to his program have a chance to make an impact this season.

But, if he had to pick a surprise player throughout the summer and preseason practices, it’d be freshman Diante Smith.

Smith, a 6-foot-7 forward out of Choctawhatchee High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, cracked the starting lineup for TCU’s ‘secret’ scrimmage against Mississippi State earlier this month. He then saw extended minutes off the bench in a ‘secret’ scrimmage against Washington on Sunday.

Asked about which freshman had emerged as the biggest surprise at Big 12 media days in Kansas City, Dixon said: “The one that’s probably been the biggest surprise, we knew he was going to be good, but is Diante Smith. He’s probably more physical, he’s tougher, better feel, a little bit more versatile than maybe I thought.

“I knew he was very talented, but really understands the game, has a real good demeanor at the same time.”

Smith joined TCU rated as a four-star prospect and the No. 29 small forward in the country by 247Sports. He averaged 17.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.6 steals per game as a senior last season.

TCU has plenty of minutes for forwards this season with the departures of JD Miller and Kouat Noi after last season. Smith has made a favorable impression early on.

Against Washington on Sunday, Smith was TCU’s second-leading scorer with 11 points. He was 5-of-11 from the field, including 1-of-4 from 3-point range. He also had three rebounds and three steals in 24 minutes.

“He’s got the ability to be a little bit more physical than I would have anticipated,” Dixon said. “He’s gotten bigger, stronger in the short time he’s been there. He got there in June. I think he’s probably been the biggest surprise. Nine newcomers. Got a long list to pick from.

“Excited about him. Always was. But he’ll be ready to play for us this year.”

TCU opens the season next Thursday against Southwestern University. Tip off is set for 7 p.m. at Schollmaier Arena.