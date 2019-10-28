Here’s how TCU basketball fared in ‘secret’ scrimmage against Washington on Sunday

If preseason “secret scrimmages” provide any indication, the TCU men’s basketball team should be in for a successful season.

The Frogs prevailed with a 61-58 victory over Washington on Sunday in Fort Worth, going 2-0 in preseason scrimmages. TCU defeated Mississippi State earlier this month in New Orleans.

Sunday saw senior guard Desmond Bane take over with a game-high 26 points, including five 3-pointers. Freshman Diante Smith scored 11 points off the bench, while sophomore center Kevin Samuel had nine points and seven rebounds.

Bane, Samuel, UTA transfer Edric Dennis, George Mason transfer Jaire Grayer and sophomore RJ Nembhard started for the Frogs. Along with the starters, freshmen Smith, Francisco Farabello and PJ Fuller saw extended time off the bench.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It appears that will be Jamie Dixon’s eight-man rotation to start the season.

TCU finished the game shooting 37.3 percent from the field (19-of-51) and 28.6 percent from 3-point range (8-of-28).

Bane had the best day going 8-of-18 from the field, including 5-of-13 from long range. He also made five of six free throw attempts.

The Frogs’ defense played well, too, with 13 steals and five blocks on the day. Fuller had a team-high five steals, and Samuel finished with four blocks.

But it wasn’t all perfect for TCU. The Frogs led by as many as 11 in the first half, but were trailing 29-28 at halftime.

Washington, though, never led by more than four points.

The Huskies, an NCAA Tournament team last season, were led by junior guard Nahziah Carter who had 20 points. Standout freshman forward Isaiah Stewart, a projected first-round NBA talent, posted a double-double with 14 points and 11 rebounds.

TCU opens the season against Southwestern University on Nov. 7. A limited number of season tickets are available for purchase by contacting TCU’s ticket office.