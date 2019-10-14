TCU basketball plays well in “secret” scrimmage against Mississippi State

SHARE COPY LINK

It’s just a preseason scrimmage, but TCU basketball got off to a promising start by winning a “secret” scrimmage against Mississippi State on Saturday in New Orleans.

The Frogs won the unofficial game 68-67. Senior guard Desmond Bane led the team with 17 points in 33 minutes, and UT-Arlington graduate transfer Edric Dennis scored 13 in 19 minutes. Sophomore center Kevin Samuel had 10 points and seven rebounds in 30 minutes of action.

Along with Bane, Dennis and Samuel, freshman Diante Smith and sophomore RJ Nembhard were in the starting five. Freshmen guards Francisco Farabello and PJ Fuller, as well as George Mason graduate transfer Jaire Grayer, all saw extended minutes off the bench.

As a team, the Frogs shot 43.1 percent from the field (25-of-58) and 30.8 percent from 3-point range (8-of-26).

TCU had a solid showing defensively with eight steals and four blocks. Mississippi State had 17 turnovers on the day, although sophomore Tate Clayton had a game-high 24 points (including 10-of-14 from the free throw line).

The Frogs will have a second “secret” scrimmage against Washington on Oct. 27. It should provide another solid measuring stick as the Huskies have two potential first-round NBA Draft picks in freshmen Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart.

TCU opens the regular-season on Nov. 7 against Southwestern University. Season tickets are available by contacting the TCU ticket office.