TCU’s Desmond Bane is getting preseason hype. Will he live up to it?

SHARE COPY LINK

TCU senior guard Desmond Bane is getting plenty of preseason hype these days.

Bane was named to the 2020 Jerry West Shooting Guard of the Year Award watch list on Tuesday, and then was named to the preseason All-Big 12 team on Wednesday.

Bane is expected to be the focal point for the Frogs’ offense this season. He returns after being last year’s leading scorer (15.2 points), and coach Jamie Dixon made it clear that feeding Bane the ball is a priority this season.

Along with Bane, the rest of the All-Big 12 team features Udoka Azubuike (Kansas), Tristan Clark (Baylor), Devon Dotson (Kansas) and Tyrese Haliburton (Iowa State). Azubuike was picked as the Big 12’s preseason player of the year.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Texas Tech’s Chris Clarke earned preseason newcomer of the year honors, and West Virginia’s Oscar Tshiebwe was named the preseason freshman of the year.

The conference’s head coaches voted on the team. They were not allowed to select their own players.

TCU opens the season against Southwestern University on Nov. 7.