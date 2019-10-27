‘Too fire!’ TCU players loved alternate uniforms, even if some fans didn’t.

TCU unveiled new uniforms it’ll wear for Saturday’s Texas game. ddavison@star-telegram.com

TCU wide receiver Taye Barber needed just two words to describe the Frogs’ much-talked about alternate uniforms for the Texas game.

“Too fire,” Barber said, smiling.

Yes, there shouldn’t be too many complaints as TCU had an impressive 37-27 victory over Texas in the uniforms on Saturday.

The Nike uniforms featured what was described as a “fierce purple helmet” to go along with a “anthracite jersey and anthracite pants.”

Several mocked the uniforms that featured red numbers throughout the week, comparing TCU to the NBA’s Toronto Raptors, but TCU coach Gary Patterson had a message to those fans.

“For all those people that don’t like ‘em,” Patterson said, smiling, “I still love you. Go Frogs. Our kids loved them. I can tell you recruits were over the moon on them.

“And they would have even looked better if this would have been a night game. They would have really popped. I might have worn one if it would have been a night game.”

Patterson said he doesn’t believe TCU will be wearing the uniforms again this season. But, again, the players were on board with the look.

“I think everybody was pretty excited to see how we were going to look in the uniforms,” junior linebacker Garret Wallow said. “And they looked pretty good in the video, so it definitely hyped us up a little bit.”