TCU sticking with Aledo’s Wyatt Harris at linebacker vs. Texas

TCU is giving Wyatt Harris another start at linebacker.

The Aledo product ran with the first-team defense in pregame warmups before today’s Texas game.

Harris had five tackles, including two tackles for loss, in last week’s loss at Kansas State. Harris is filling in for injured sophomore La’Kendrick Van Zandt. Fellow true freshman Dee Winters is the other option at LB for now.

In other injury news —

▪ Cornerback Julius Lewis is dressed but freshman Kee’yon Stewart ran with the first-team defense and TreVius Hodges-Tomlinson ran with the second team.

▪ Defensive end Parker Workman is sidelined for a second consecutive week. Aledo’s Colt Ellison could see his first game action of the season.