TCU’s Patterson unplugged after Texas win: Fake news, hot cocoa and high school dating

TCU coach Gary Patterson had plenty on his mind Saturday following a 37-27 victory over No. 15 Texas.

He entered the postgame news conference joking that he’ll need to get more baby aspirin after a back-and-forth ballgame. A few more highlights:

On Max Duggan: “I said this the other day: Everybody wants players to be like hot cocoa — you know, you just rip off the cover, pour it in, pour hot water in and they’re a great player. It’s hot, cocoa’s ready to go. It’s not that easy. It’s not that easy. They asked me outside, what did we see in, Max? I mean, Dad’s a coach. Great family. Led his team back in high school that had never been in the playoffs and then to the finals. He’s not where we need to be yet, but we’re farther along. I think it’ll help our confidence going forward now.”

On Duggan more comfortable with deep ball: “It’s like dating in high school. If I’d had the answer, I wouldn’t have had to break up, find somebody else, you’d just have the perfect answer. It just is what it is. As soon as I say it’s like dating in high school, everybody knows. It’s just a show. You’ve got to be kidding. That’s exactly the way high school, the way it is when you have a freshman quarterback. I’ll look at the film. I think I’m going to be unhappy on a couple. He threw a pick that he shouldn’t have thrown. I mean, but the bottom line is, and we say this all the time, score one more, hold them to one less, and he found a way in the fourth quarter to get that done. Defense found a way to get a stop.”

On defeating Texas five of the last six times: “I don’t know. Today, we won. I like my job. Obviously if I beat Texas, it means I can keep my job longer. In this state. But outside of that, I was just happy for the kids.

“To be honest with you, we hear it all the time that we’re not good enough, we’re not this, and we just keep proving people wrong. So, they can keep talking but they’re — as you guys say here — fake news. It’s fake news. That we’re lesser. So we’ll stay with what we’re doing. I figured you guys needed a sound bite. Cause you keep asking the questions, I’ll give you something you can run with. So there it was.”

On TCU’s uniforms: “For all those people that don’t like ‘em … I still love you. Go Frogs. Our kids loved them. I can tell you recruits were over the moon on them. And they would have even looked better if this would have been a night game. They would have really popped. I might have worn one if it would have been a night game.”