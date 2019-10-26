Live updates: Oklahoma State Cowboys

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders throws a pass during an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt) AP

Oklahoma State has lost two in a tow and it doesn’t get any easier today.

The Cowboys (4-3, 1-3 in the Big 12) play No. 23 Iowa State at 2:30 p.m. Saturday in Ames, Iowa.

The game airs on FS1.

Iowa State is coming off a 34-24 win at Texas Tech. OSU lost at home to Baylor 45-27.

The Cyclones (5-2, 3-1) won a year ago 48-42 in Stillwater, Okla., but the Cowboys won the previous six meetings.

Follow all of the scores, news and updates right here from the Cowboys’ reporters on the scene.